Career opportunities

Expression of Interest – a talent pool of simulation modellers

  • The Sax Institute is inviting experienced simulation modellers to be on a shortlist of candidates for casual employment and consultant contracts
  • Make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Australians
  • Competitive salary and consultancy rates

About the Sax Institute

The Sax Institute is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that improves health and wellbeing by driving better use of evidence in policies, programs and services.

The Institute has an international reputation as an Evidence Specialist, and nearly 20 years’ experience in translating research findings into policy drawing on our own expertise as well as that of our more than 50 member organisations. We work with governments, health organisations, research organisations and a network of experts nationwide to analyse policy problems and find the best evidence-based solutions.

The Sax Institute’s Decision Analytics team uses simulation modelling and other analytical methods to develop adaptable decision support tools. These tools are developed in partnership with government departments, policy agencies and program planners in health and social sectors, providing them with a low-risk virtual environment to test potential impacts of different decisions before they are implemented in the real world.

About the role

This role will provide a unique opportunity to build simulation models to solve real-world problems and have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Australians. Examples include strategic investments to reduce suicide deaths, planning and resource allocation optimisation to improve the efficiency and outcomes of hospital systems, managing and planning for infectious disease pandemic such as COVID-19, and studying the dynamic relationships between human activities and the physical and social environment.

They will have a primary responsibility in the technical development of high-standard dynamic simulation models, as part of a collaborative and supportive team with diverse expertise in public health policy and planning, participatory and consensus building approaches, and evidence synthesis. They are likely to be involved in participatory model-building workshops with policy makers, researchers, clinicians, and people with lived experience. The role may also include contributing to model documentation and dissemination of findings, and driving methodological innovations.

About the talent pool

The talent pool will be comprised of a small number of experienced simulation modellers. Applicants will first be assessed by their CVs and cover letters. Those considered eligible will be contacted within 10 business days to arrange a brief interview. When an opportunity emerges we will contact the person in the talent pool with the most relevant experience to determine their current availability. The terms and conditions of the work will be agreed for each project.

 About you – Selection Criteria

Essential

  • PhD qualification or equivalent professional experience in one or more dynamic simulation modelling methods, i.e. system dynamics, discrete event, or agent-based modelling
  • A demonstrated track record of developing dynamic simulation models for research or real world applications
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team and balance inputs from diverse stakeholders
  • Strong critical thinking, analytical, and problem solving skills
  • A healthy drive for excellence
  • Strong time management skills to deliver models in short time frames

Preferred

  • Experience with Stella Architect or AnyLogic software
  • Knowledge of public health and policy, social and environmental determinants of health, and government policy decision-making
  • Experience in participatory modelling and co-design process
  • Ability to communicate technical details to lay audience
  • Proficient in statistical software applications (e.g., SPSS, Stata, SAS, R)
  • Commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Australians

Further details

To apply please send your CV to [email protected] with the subject heading: Simulation modeller. A cover letter addressing the Selection Criteria is strongly encouraged.

Please contact Cindy Peng on [email protected] if you have further questions about the role.

Applications close: ongoing

The Sax Institute is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

 

Postdoctoral Research Fellow – Aboriginal Health

  • Not for profit sector
  • Full time and part time hours considered
  • Professional and friendly environment
  • Great office located in Glebe, NSW (with flexible work arrangements available)

About the role

We have a great opportunity for post-doctoral research fellows to join the Aboriginal Health Program at the Sax Institute. Working on the Indigenous Led Evaluation of Aboriginal Programs (ILEAP), these positions will all contribute to the day to day coordination and implementation of the project, data analysis and stakeholder reports. ILEAP aims to develop effective approaches for better translation of evidence into practice and increasing access to essential primary care services by evaluating innovative, Aboriginal-led health programs focussing on Aboriginal youth suicide and adult chronic disease in three Aboriginal Community Controlled Services (ACCHSs) in NSW.

Although no two days will be the same, responsibilities will include:

  • Drafting study protocols, qualitative and quantitative data collection tools and methods for evaluation
  • Preparing ethics applications and reports, progress reports to partners and funders and annual stakeholder reports
  • Leading and conducting qualitative interviews and focus groups as required in partnership with Aboriginal evaluators
  • Day-to-day operations and management of ILEAP including co-ordination of diverse stakeholders
  • Coordination of evaluation training and support activities
  • Drafting reports for funding agencies, academic papers and presentations and supporting the team in delivering the findings in stakeholder meetings.
  • Preparation of ILEAP Investigator Group, Aboriginal Advisory Group, and Community of Practice Group meeting agendas and papers
  • Preparing summaries for ACCHSs partners and communication resources (findings briefs, infographics) from data generated for use by ACCHSs and policy partners

About you – Selection Criteria

We are looking for a flexible and dedicated Postdoctoral Research Fellow to fill this position who has the following experience and current skill set:

  • A PhD in public or population health, health services research, or epidemiology with strong interest and experience in Aboriginal health research
  • Demonstrated experience using qualitative evaluation designs that are methodologically rigorous, yet practical to implement in real-world settings
  • Excellent organisational skills and experience in managing and implement complex projects, with a demonstrated capacity to manage diverse stakeholders
  • Demonstrated experience with writing research protocols, reports, findings briefs, ethics applications and academic manuscripts
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and proven ability to work as part of a team, and build successful working relationships with a variety of people and to deliver on commitments

Aboriginality would be highly regarded, however, is not necessary for the position.

Further details

If this sounds interesting, please click here to read more about the position.

To apply please send your CV and a cover letter addressing the Selection Criteria to [email protected] with the subject heading: Postdoctoral Research Fellow – Aboriginal Health

Please contact Sumithra Muthayya at [email protected] if you have further questions about the role.

Applications close: 5pm, 4 October 2021.

The Sax Institute is an Equal Opportunity Employer.