Career opportunities

The Sax Institute is inviting experienced simulation modellers to be on a shortlist of candidates for casual employment and consultant contracts

Make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Australians

Competitive salary and consultancy rates

About the Sax Institute

The Sax Institute is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that improves health and wellbeing by driving better use of evidence in policies, programs and services.

The Institute has an international reputation as an Evidence Specialist, and nearly 20 years’ experience in translating research findings into policy drawing on our own expertise as well as that of our more than 50 member organisations. We work with governments, health organisations, research organisations and a network of experts nationwide to analyse policy problems and find the best evidence-based solutions.

The Sax Institute’s Decision Analytics team uses simulation modelling and other analytical methods to develop adaptable decision support tools. These tools are developed in partnership with government departments, policy agencies and program planners in health and social sectors, providing them with a low-risk virtual environment to test potential impacts of different decisions before they are implemented in the real world.

About the role

This role will provide a unique opportunity to build simulation models to solve real-world problems and have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Australians. Examples include strategic investments to reduce suicide deaths, planning and resource allocation optimisation to improve the efficiency and outcomes of hospital systems, managing and planning for infectious disease pandemic such as COVID-19, and studying the dynamic relationships between human activities and the physical and social environment.

They will have a primary responsibility in the technical development of high-standard dynamic simulation models, as part of a collaborative and supportive team with diverse expertise in public health policy and planning, participatory and consensus building approaches, and evidence synthesis. They are likely to be involved in participatory model-building workshops with policy makers, researchers, clinicians, and people with lived experience. The role may also include contributing to model documentation and dissemination of findings, and driving methodological innovations.

About the talent pool

The talent pool will be comprised of a small number of experienced simulation modellers. Applicants will first be assessed by their CVs and cover letters. Those considered eligible will be contacted within 10 business days to arrange a brief interview. When an opportunity emerges we will contact the person in the talent pool with the most relevant experience to determine their current availability. The terms and conditions of the work will be agreed for each project.

About you – Selection Criteria

Essential

PhD qualification or equivalent professional experience in one or more dynamic simulation modelling methods, i.e. system dynamics, discrete event, or agent-based modelling

A demonstrated track record of developing dynamic simulation models for research or real world applications

Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team and balance inputs from diverse stakeholders

Strong critical thinking, analytical, and problem solving skills

A healthy drive for excellence

Strong time management skills to deliver models in short time frames

Preferred

Experience with Stella Architect or AnyLogic software

Knowledge of public health and policy, social and environmental determinants of health, and government policy decision-making

Experience in participatory modelling and co-design process

Ability to communicate technical details to lay audience

Proficient in statistical software applications (e.g., SPSS, Stata, SAS, R)

Commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Australians

Further details

To apply please send your CV to [email protected] with the subject heading: Simulation modeller. A cover letter addressing the Selection Criteria is strongly encouraged.

Please contact Cindy Peng on [email protected] if you have further questions about the role.

Applications close: ongoing

The Sax Institute is an Equal Opportunity Employer.